Zenni makes it easy to buy eye wear from comfort of your home

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A fun and easy way to change your look is with glasses. It is easier and more affordable than ever thanks to Zenni.

Zenni offers prescription glasses with the latest technology for a fraction of the cost and it can all be ordered without leaving your home.

Our sponsor Zenni stopped by "Midday Live" to talk about how their Blokz eyeglasses protects you from harmful blue light and UV rays and, as you can see, they let anchor Kristen Sze try out four pairs - but she can only choose one.

