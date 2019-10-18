Style & Fashion

Zenni Optical makes it easy to buy eye wear from comfort of your home

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A fun and easy way to change your look is with glasses. It is easier and more affordable than ever thanks to Zenni.

Zenni offers prescription glasses with the latest technology for a fraction of the cost and it can all be ordered without leaving your home.

Our sponsor Zenni Optical stopped by "Midday Live" to talk about how their Blokz eyeglasses protects you from harmful blue light and UV rays and, as you can see, they let anchor Kristen Sze try out four pairs - but she can only choose one.

Which pair of glasses is your favorite for Kristen? Comment on our Facebook post with the number of your favorite.

Watch ABC7's "Midday Live" every weekday at 11 a.m., right after "The View." You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.
