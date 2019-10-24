Fast moving wildfire in Sonoma County explodes to 7,000 acres, forces evacuations

#KincadeFire #calfirelnu Mandatory evacuation orders for the areas of Geysers Road, Cloverdale Geysers Road, Red Winery Road, Alexander Mountain Road, Pine Flat Road and all roads east of Hwy 128 to Geyserville. #CALFIRE updates to follow. — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) October 24, 2019

#KincadeFire 7000 acres 0% contained, all evacuation orders are still in place. #calfirelnu #CALFIRE updates to follow. — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) October 24, 2019

Update on #KincadeFire that’s burning in Geyserville right now. We’re en route - stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/Aj0qZCbGcK — Kate Larsen (@KateABC7) October 24, 2019

Large fire burning in Geyserville off Pine Flat Rd. We are shooting this en route to the area. No immediate threat to Windsor. Evacuation center opening at Windsor High School and Healdsburg Community Center. pic.twitter.com/7RZ2pwYjwt — Kate Larsen (@KateABC7) October 24, 2019

These women evacuated their homes which are on the ridge that’s burning. They believe the houses are okay right now. Was just told by two people that River Rock Casino on Hwy 128 in Geyserville was evacuated. pic.twitter.com/RFL1IQ5QGK — Kate Larsen (@KateABC7) October 24, 2019

GEYSERVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- Crews are battling a fast-moving wildfire burning near Geyserville in Sonoma County. The fire is being called the Kincade Fire.According to the Sonoma County twitter page, evacuations have been issued for east of Geyserville for the areas of Geysers Road to Highway 128, Alexander Mountain Road, Cloverdale Geysers Road, Pine Flat Road, and Red Winery Road. An evacuations warning has been issued for northern Healdsburg and Geyserville.CalFire says the area does not have a lot of homes in the area.The National Weather Service first tweeted about the fire close to 10 pm on Wednesday night.CalFire sys the fire has burned 7,000 acres so far and is zero percent contained.Two evacuation centers have been set up at Windsor High School and Healdsburg Community Center..Both Lake and Sonoma counties were affected by the PG&E power shutoffs which were done due to fire danger.