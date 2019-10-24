Fast moving wildfire in Sonoma County explodes to 7,000 acres, forces evacuations

GEYSERVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- Crews are battling a fast-moving wildfire burning near Geyserville in Sonoma County. The fire is being called the Kincade Fire.

According to the Sonoma County twitter page, evacuations have been issued for east of Geyserville for the areas of Geysers Road to Highway 128, Alexander Mountain Road, Cloverdale Geysers Road, Pine Flat Road, and Red Winery Road. An evacuations warning has been issued for northern Healdsburg and Geyserville.



CalFire says the area does not have a lot of homes in the area.

The National Weather Service first tweeted about the fire close to 10 pm on Wednesday night.

CalFire sys the fire has burned 7,000 acres so far and is zero percent contained.



Two evacuation centers have been set up at Windsor High School and Healdsburg Community Center..

Both Lake and Sonoma counties were affected by the PG&E power shutoffs which were done due to fire danger.





Stay with ABC7 News for more on this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
geyservillebrush firefirewildfiresonoma county
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Homes, businesses left in the dark as PG&E outages begin
LIST: Areas affected by PG&E power outage in California
PG&E says a third shutoff could happen this weekend
LIST: Schools impacted by PG&E power shutoff
PG&E power outage timeline
PG&E CEO defends crew allegedly attacked with pellet gun
Home warranty company says East Bay grandmother deliberately broke her furnace
Show More
SJ to propose turning PG&E into customer-owned utility
PG&E replaces power pole that East Bay residents blame for fires
Power shutoff food safety: What can you keep?
PG&E Power Outage: Frequently asked questions and answers
PG&E Shutoffs: Same weather, different response
More TOP STORIES News