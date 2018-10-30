Father arrested after 3-year-old boy shot inside Oakland home

EMBED </>More Videos

A three-year-old boy was left in critical condition after being shot while inside his home in Oakland.

OAKLAND, Calif. --
The father of a 3-year-old boy who remains in critical condition after he was shot in East Oakland on Monday night has been arrested in connection with the shooting, police said Tuesday.

The shooting was reported at about 7:23 p.m. on Monday when San Leandro police told Oakland police that a gunshot victim had been walked into a hospital, according to authorities.

RELATED: Investigation continues into how a 3-year-old boy was shot inside Oakland home

Oakland police said they have confirmed that the shooting occurred inside a home in the 10900 block of Robledo Drive in Oakland.

After the boy was taken to a hospital he was transferred to UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland, where he remains in critical condition.

Oakland police said they will provide additional information about the arrest of the 3-year-old's father after the Alameda County District Attorney's Office has reviewed their report on the shooting and made a decision about filing charges in the case.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child shotshootinginvestigationpoliceOPDarrestOakland
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Related
Investigation continues after 3-year-old shot inside Oakland home
Top Stories
'Consumers don't pay': Saleforce's Benioff talks Prop C at ABC7
VIDEO: Man arrested after wielding 2 chainsaws on BART train
San Bruno woman captures Yosemite fall victim in picture before tragic death
State insurance committees hear from fire victims
San Francisco Bay Area Halloween events 2018
Driver leads deputies on chase with woman, 2 kids in big rig
See inside secret warehouse where DEA collects pills
Feed company to pay California ranch $2.4 million after selling poisonous feed
Show More
Downtown Fresno artwork defaced with swastikas
North Bay Fires force insurance problems to the forefront for some homeowners
IBM holds event to help find solutions for disaster preparedness
Investigation continues after 3-year-old shot inside Oakland home
Most arrested in SF Tenderloin drug operation released from custody
More News