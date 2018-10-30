Father arrested after 3-year-old boy shot inside Oakland home

The father of a 3-year-old boy who remains in critical condition after he was shot in East Oakland on Monday night has been arrested in connection with the shooting, police said Tuesday.The shooting was reported at about 7:23 p.m. on Monday when San Leandro police told Oakland police that a gunshot victim had been walked into a hospital, according to authorities.Oakland police said they have confirmed that the shooting occurred inside a home in the 10900 block of Robledo Drive in Oakland.After the boy was taken to a hospital he was transferred to UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland, where he remains in critical condition.Oakland police said they will provide additional information about the arrest of the 3-year-old's father after the Alameda County District Attorney's Office has reviewed their report on the shooting and made a decision about filing charges in the case.