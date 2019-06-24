Father arrested after 7-year old boy shot in hand in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. -- A 7-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to the hand and his father was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment on Sunday morning, according to police.The shooting was reported around 8 a.m. in the 2300 block of Embarcadero in an area where a lot of trailers or recreational vehicles are parked, police said.The boy's father hasn't been identified.Police didn't say how the shooting occurred.As of 4 a.m. Monday, the boy has been listed in stable condition.No further information is immediately available.