SEX CRIME

'Operation Adam and Eve' arrests Houston father of 2 accused of trying to meet teen girl for sex

EMBED </>More Videos

New video shows authorities taking Adam Hollyfield in for booking after he attempted to meet a teenage girl for sex.

HOUSTON, Texas --
A married father of two is in custody after being accused of trying to solicit a teenage girl for sex online.

The Harris County Pct. 1 Constable's Office released new video of Adam Hollyfield's arrest.

RELATED: Mom tried to sell 2-year-old daughter for sex for $1,200

Deputy constables said Hollyfield was actually talking with an undercover deputy, who he believed was a teenage girl.

Hollyfield allegedly sent explicit photos of himself to the undercover officer and was arrested during what he thought would be a meeting with the teen.

Investigators say Hollyfield has two small children, including one with special needs.

If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
arrestteenagernude photosinternet sex crimessex crimesex crimesu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Mom tried to sell 2-year-old daughter for sex for $1,200
SEX CRIME
Attorney argues Brock Turner wanted 'outercourse,' not intercourse
California teen was raped in her church bathroom, police say
Mom tried to sell 2-year-old daughter for sex for $1,200
Detectives: South Bay women used social media to target minors for sexual activity
More sex crime
Top Stories
Firefighters face shortage of resources battling Mendocino Complex fires
CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES: Evacuation orders for Carr, Complex fires
Facebook finds 'sophisticated' efforts to disrupt elections
Carr Fire becomes 7th most destructive fire in state history
MAPS: Wildfires burning across California
ABC7, Disney donate 100 backpacks to San Jose charity
Luxury cars, motorcycles destroyed in smuggling crackdown
Florida teacher quits job to become full-time shopper
Show More
MoviePass goes from $10 per month to $15
Police kill homeowner after he killed intruder in his home
Missing college student Mollie Tibbetts: A timeline
States suing Trump administration, company over 3D guns
Manafort trial, first in Mueller investigation, gets underway
More News