Father of abused Fairfield children now charged with lewd acts

#DEVELOPING Grandmother of Fairfield man accused of torture & abuse of ten children believes charges stem from condition of couple's house.

#DEVELOPING Family of couple accused of torture of 10 Fairfield children calls them good parents, says misjudged due to condition of house.

#BREAKING Charges added to Fairfield child abuse case involving 10 children. Father Jonathan Allen now charged with 4 counts of lewd acts.

New charges have been added to the torture and child abuse case involving a Fairfield couple and their 10 children.Now the father, Jonathan Allen, has four additional felony charges of lewd act upon a child. Allen and his wife, Ina Rogers, both appeared in court Thursday morning, now charged with nearly two dozens counts, including torture, abuse and child endangerment.Solano County District Attorney Krishna Abrams would not rule out future additional charges. "It's very early in the investigation," said Abrams, "where the children have been removed from the home, so we may learn more."The allegations include shooting the children with an airsoft gun, burning, cutting and other forms torture, including water-boarding.Before she was taken into custody, Rogers showed reporters the inside of her home, which was filthy and littered with animal and human feces.The children were removed from the couple's Fairfield home on March 31. Ages 4 months to 14 years, they are all now in the care of other relatives in the Bay Area."It's hard to say about the allegations because I know they really love their children, both of them," said a woman outside court, who identified herself as Allen's grandmother. "People that are hoarders, that's a mental illness, and I think you can kind of put that on a hoarder. That they need help.""It's a sad day for our family," said another woman, who identified herself as Allen's aunt. "He was loved as a child."As for the allegations involving the children, she said she wouldn't comment, except to say, "They were kept from us. We didn't know."