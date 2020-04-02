Coronavirus

Dr. Anthony Fauci bobblehead proceeds go toward medical supplies in COVID-19 battle

A new bobblehead could also help doctors and nurses dealing with the COVID-19 crisis.

It's of Dr. Anthony Fauci, who's considered the nation's top COVID-19 expert. He's the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

He frequently provides insight during White House Coronavirus Task Force briefings.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum plans to donate $5 for every Fauci bobblehead sold.

The money will support an effort to get more medical supplies in hospitals.

The bobbleheads are currently available for pre-sale and will likely be shipped in July.
