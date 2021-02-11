COVID-19 vaccine

Fauci says 'virtually everybody' could start getting COVID-19 vaccines in April

NEW YORK -- Dr. Anthony Fauci predicts by April it will be "open season" for vaccinations in the U.S., as supply boosts allow most people to get shots to protect against COVID-19.

Fauci, who serves as science adviser to President Joe Biden, says the rate of vaccinations will greatly accelerate in the coming months. He credits forthcoming deliveries of the two approved vaccines, the potential approval of a third and moves taken by the Biden administration to increase the nation's capacity to deliver doses.

EMBED More News Videos

Dr. Anthony Fauci is cautioning against big Super Bowl watch parties, saying people should "just lay low and cool it."



He says, "by the time we get to April," it will be "open season, namely virtually everybody and anybody in any category could start to get vaccinated."


He cautioned it will take "several more months" to logistically deliver injections to adult Americans but predicted herd immunity could be achieved by late summer.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronaviruscovid 19 vaccineu.s. & worldanthony fauci
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Fully vaccinated people can skip COVID quarantines, CDC says
Prominent anti-vaxxer RFK Jr. booted off Instagram
New vaccine site coming to Central CA, governor is met with protestors chanting 'recall Newsom'
Walgreens resolves outage for vaccine appointment website
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
California Dreaming: Cultural diversity in the Golden State
AccuWeather forecast: First of 3 storms arrives today
Daytime Alameda robbery linked to other Bay Area incidents
Chilling video footage becomes key exhibit in Trump trial
Fully vaccinated people can skip COVID quarantines, CDC says
North Bay restaurant closes after backlash over BLM mask
San Franciscans call for change amid string of violent crimes
Show More
CA's 1st cases of South African variant confirmed in Bay Area
Racist graffiti found near Chinese immersion school in SF
LIVE: Track rain in Bay Area with Live Doppler 7
Rain heading to Bay Area through Valentine's Day weekend
'Imagine from Home': How to make Disney-inspired art projects
More TOP STORIES News