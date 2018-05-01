FBI alert: Predator sending packages to girls at their schools

EMBED </>More Videos

The FBI has issued a predator alert for families in the Southeast after prosecutors said unsolicited packages have been sent to elementary-aged girls. (WTVD)

ANDALUSIA, Ala. --
The FBI has issued a predator alert for families in the Southeast after prosecutors said unsolicited packages have been sent to elementary-aged girls that were addressed to them in care of their elementary school.

FBI agents are trying to figure out who is responsible for sending out more than 50 packages.

So far, dozens of students in several states, including South Carolina and Virginia, have received the parcels WSOC reports.

They contain food and a letter signed by someone named "Atur Bhuck."

In Alabama, the Covington County District Attorney's Office said that two Phenix City girls received the packages.

"It freaked me out again to know it wasn't isolated," Jena Willingham said. "She (her daughter) wasn't the only one. There were lots of girls he was doing this to. I think the other kids were getting theirs at school, but ours came to our house."

"Bhuck" wrote he was 14 years old, mentally disabled, and a target of bullying.

He asked the girls to reply to him at two email addresses.

The FBI said one email account appeared to originate from Houston.

Agents are urging parents to call police if their child receives a similar package.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
FBIcrimechildrenu.s. & worldwarningAlabama
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanantly
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News