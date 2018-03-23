FBI continues investigation into deadly crash at Travis Air Force Base

Cellphone video captured the firey moments after a black SUV breached the main security gate at Travis Air Force Base Wednesday. The man driving the vehicle has been identified. (KGO-TV)

by Cornell Barnard
TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. (KGO) --
Cellphone video captured the firey moments after a black SUV breached the main security gate at Travis Air Force Base Wednesday. The man driving the vehicle has been identified.

The driver was killed when the vehicle exploded.

VIDEO: Man killed in fiery crash at Travis AFB's main gate identified
A man who was killed in a fiery crash at Travis AFB's main gate has been identified as 51-year-old Hafiz Kazi.


"Now the question is, why, why was he there," asked FBI Special Agent in Charge Sean Ragan.

The FBI in Sacramento is searching for a motive. The driver, identified as 51-year-old Hafiz Kazi, a civilian with no connection to the base, what investigators found inside his SUV, was chilling. "Five propane tanks, a gym bag with personal effects, three phones, three gas cans, and several lighters," said Ragan.

Authorities extracted a video from one of Kazi's phones and are analyzing it. It did not contain material pertaining to Islamic extremism.

"That kind of freaks me out now," said Teddy Southern, who lives in Sausalito not far from where Kazi recently lived.

RELATED: Witnesses describe 'explosive' crash at Travis Air Force Base

The FBI came knocking on his door Thursday afternoon.

"They showed me a picture of some guy. I told them I've seen him before," Southern told officials.

A neighbor told ABC7 News off camera that Kazi was an old friend who used his address to get a driver's license. He says Kazi may have suffered with mental health issues but never talked about harming himself or others.
RELATED: Officials investigate deadly car fire at Travis Air Force Base
Travis Air Force Base officials are investigating a security incident that occurred at the main gate on Wednesday.


"We're trying to piece together his life, what led up to this event," Ragan added.

The FBI says there is no known threat to the base or the Fairfield community.
