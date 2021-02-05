FBI slayings show risk surveillance cameras pose to authorities

Authorities are investigating whether he may have used his doorbell's security camera to time his ambush, firing a high-powered rifle through the door as their team neared to search his home and computer.
That's a danger police nationwide are facing: As outdoor surveillance cameras now protect about half of U.S. homes from criminals, the criminals are using them to get a jump on officers about to raid theirs. Some doorbell cameras even have motion sensors that alert owners when anyone comes within 100 feet (30 meters).
The cameras, combined with the military-style weaponry many criminals possess, leave law enforcement offers particularly vulnerable. In such situations, the house's doors and walls offer no protection, noted Ed Davis, Boston's police commissioner from 2006 to 2013.
"You take a military assault rifle and you add to that a surveillance system that allows (the suspect) to identify where officers are as they approach the house - you are a sitting duck," Davis said.
The FBI says David Huber, a 55-year-old computer technician with no criminal record, gunned down agents Laura Schwartzenberger and Daniel Alfin and wounded three others. He then killed himself. The agency hasn't said whether Huber's camera had a motion detector, but that could explain why he was awaiting the agents Tuesday before dawn - an hour officers often pick for raids because the suspect is likely asleep.
"A child exploitation suspect, he is going to be on his toes all day long - he doesn't want to get caught because he is going away for a long time," said New York City Detective Robert Garland.
In the 1980s and '90s, a home with outdoor surveillance cameras was often a sign the resident was a drug dealer or otherwise a criminal, according to Davis and retired SWAT officer David Thomas, now a criminal justice professor at Florida Gulf Coast University. A good system could cost thousands.
"They were the only ones who could afford it," said Thomas, who worked for the Grand Rapids, Michigan, and Gainesville, Florida, police departments.
Davis said such cameras were so often an indication of criminality, some judges considered their presence when approving officers' warrant requests.
The cameras were also large and hard to hide - officers could spot them during pre-raid surveillance and approached accordingly.
But today, a technically savvy person can install security cameras for a few hundred dollars and a good doorbell camera can be purchased for less than $200. Many cameras are small and easy to hide.
Thomas said police tactics often trail new technology and will need to be adjusted to deal with doorbell cameras and other home surveillance systems. He said departments may start having more warrants served by heavily armed tactical units and use diversions, such as breaking a side window before going to the door, to distract the suspect.
Departments might also ask judges to issue more "no-knock" warrants, which allow officers to break down the door immediately and without warning. That would fly in the face of growing calls in some cities to do away with such warrants after they have resulted in the deaths of innocent people.
It was while exercising a no-knock warrant that Louisville, Kentucky, police killed Breonna Taylor in her apartment 11 months ago, sparking nationwide protests.
"The issue is very complex, but the reality is there has to be something" for officers to protect themselves, Thomas said.
Davis said there are some countermeasures officers can take against surveillance cameras but they carry the risk of tipping off suspects, particularly when they believe a raid is imminent. Some police departments have devices that can jam the Bluetooth or other radio-wave systems some cameras use to send images to their monitor. And they can cut the home's power, although many camera systems have battery backups.
Serving warrants has always been one of law enforcement's most dangerous jobs, even before sophisticated home security cameras were commonplace. On the Grand Rapids SWAT team, Thomas was the door kicker - the officer who is directly in the line of fire if the suspect is waiting in ambush. He said the door is a particularly dangerous spot.
"You never know what is waiting on the other side," he said.
Davis said the FBI will do a comprehensive report on the shooting. When other agencies receive it, they will pore over it so they can protect their own officers from gunmen with security cameras.
"It has to be reviewed - there are lessons to be learned from this terrible tragedy," Davis said.
Slain FBI agents worked to protect children from abusers
FBI Agent Daniel Alfin gained international attention when he led a team that shutdown a major worldwide child pornography website. Agent Laura Schwartzenberger worked more anonymously, teaching children and adults how to avoid online sexual exploitation
Alfin and Schwartzenberger, gunned down Tuesday while serving a search warrant at a child pornography suspect's South Florida apartment, devoted their careers to capturing criminals who sexually abuse youngsters, often times testing the legal boundaries of computer privacy.
"We are still reeling from the news," said Shelley Allwang, director of the Exploited Children Division at National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. "I feel lucky to have worked with people who had such commitment and resolve."
The suspect was identified Wednesday as 55-year-old David Huber, who lived at the apartment complex. A law enforcement official familiar with the matter said investigators are looking into whether Huber may have been using a camera to monitor the agents' activity before opening fire on them and believe multiple shots were fired through a door. The official could not discuss an ongoing investigation publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.
Three other agents were wounded, with two of them hospitalized. Both of the hospitalized agents were released Wednesday. The third agent was treated at the scene. Huber apparently killed himself after a standoff.
Florida court records show Huber with only minor traffic violations. He had no listing as a sex offender and no Florida prison record. Records show he owned computer consulting businesses from 2008 until last year. Broward County records show he was divorced in 2016.
Alfin, 36, and an agent for almost 13 years, made headlines seven years ago when he led a team that took down a Naples, Florida, man who was the lead administrator of Playpen, the world's largest-known child pornography website. Steven Chase had created the website on Tor, an open network on the internet where users could communicate anonymously through "hidden service" websites.
Playpen had more than 150,000 users worldwide. Members uploaded and viewed tens of thousands of graphic images of young victims, categorized by age, sex and type of sexual activity involved. The FBI launched an investigation in 2014 after Playpen's IP address was accidentally revealed.
After Chase's arrest in 2015, the FBI kept the website operating for two weeks to identify other users, hiding malware in the images to discover their IP addresses. From that effort, investigators sent more than 1,000 leads to FBI field offices across the country and thousands more to overseas law enforcement agencies.
According to the FBI, 350 arrests were made in the U.S. and 548 internationally, including 25 producers of child pornography and 51 abusers. The operation identified or rescued 55 American children who were sexually abused and 296 internationally. Chase got 30 years.
"It's the same with any criminal violations: As they get smarter, we adapt; we find them," Alfin said at the time. The New York native added, "It's a cat-and-mouse game, except it's not a game. Kids are being abused, and it's our job to stop that." He was married and had one child.
Allwang, who worked with Alfin on the Playpen investigation, said he was humble, collaborative and committed to the mission of stopping child exploitation.
"Dan was unwavering and had steadfast resolve to try and locate and rescue as many children that were being abused as he could," Allwang said. "It was never about ego or credit or anything like that. He was just a really selfless and collaborative individual."
Schwartzenberger, 43, and an agent for 15 years, was part of Rockway Middle School's law studies magnet program, teaching children about the internet's dangers, including sexual exploitation and cyberbullying.
"She would always say, 'I feel that coming here and talking about the hard stuff means that I won't see you guys on my end,'" the Miami school said about the Pueblo, Colorado, native in a statement.
Allwang said Schwartzenberger was "a wonderful collaborator," who always shared any information about her cases that could be helpful to the center.
"Laura was committed to seeing that through and to get that information entered in so those children could be helped," Allwang said.
In 2018, Schwartzenberger, a married mother of two, did a TV interview where she discussed computer "sexploitation," where hackers claim that they have used a person's computer camera to video record them watching pornography or naked. They threaten to send the video to spouses, relatives and friends if the person doesn't pay extortion. Sometimes, they have hacked into the victim's computer and found sexually explicit images.
"It is very traumatizing for the victim," Schwartzenberger told WPEC-TV. "Their reputation is on the line."
Attempts to reach the agents' families Wednesday were not immediately successful.