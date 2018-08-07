FBI hosts active shooter drill in Dublin

The FBI hosted an active shooting drill in Dublin for law enforcement officers to prepare in case of an emergency. (KGO-TV)

DUBLIN, Calif. (KGO) --
The FBI hosted an active shooting drill in Dublin Tuesday for law enforcement officers.

Officers from the Alameda County Sheriff's Office, Hayward and Antioch Police Deprtment's and Contra Costa County Probation Department attended the course.

The FBI says opinions toward this class have shifted. For the first time, it will now count in California for officers' certification requirements. They expect that will drive up attendance significantly. "What's different about this one is it now post certified in the state of California. Prior to this training, it was not and that prevented law enforcement officers from sending anyone because it wasn't reimbursed, it wasn't credited to their continuing education. A lot of people would still come, but now that it is post certified it will open optics to a lot more people getting certified," said Special Agent in Charge John Bennett.

One thing instructors have, unfortunately, is plenty of examples to learn from. They take a little something from all the shootings, but tell these students this is one way to do it, not the way. "The training is always evolving so whether it's something like the Parkland shooting or San Bernadino shooting or whatever they always look at those incidents and incorporate those statitics," said instructor Patrick Siewert.

The representatives who took this course will take what they learned back to their departments and pass along the lessons to their co-workers.
