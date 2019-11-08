FBI issues wanted poster of Twitter employee accused of spying

The FBI issued a wanted poster on Thursday for one of two Twitter employees accused of spying for Saudi Arabia.

Ali Alzabarah is a Saudi national who authorities believe is back in the Middle East.

He and another Twitter employee, Ahmed Abouammo, are accused of using their access to gather sensitive and nonpublic information on dissidents of the Saudi regime.

Abouammo is in custody in Seattle.

Federal authorities say Alzabarah hacked the Twitter account of a prominent Saudi dissident close to Jamal Khashoggi, the Washington Post columnist, assassinated in Istanbul last year.
