FBI joins investigation into threats at California High School in San Ramon

By Jobina Fortson
SAN RAMON, Calif. (KGO) -- San Ramon police officers and undercover FBI agents surrounded California High School Thursday morning. A school shooting threat was found in the boy's bathroom on Wednesday.

California High School has received five threats this school year, according to the district. The FBI is now a part of the investigation.

San Ramon Police tell ABC7 News they're actively pursuing leads, but don't know who is responsible.

TAKE ACTION: Get help with improving our schools

"We don't have anything at this point to substantiate a credible threat," Corporal Mike Pistello said. "But, we also don't know. We can't say for certain either."

Wednesday's threat was the third the school has received since last Tuesday. One threat was on the football field, and the other two were found in bathrooms.

The most recent threat included a racial slur and called out Black students. Nena Hicks, a California High School parent, is shocked.

RELATED: Message threatens May 9 school shooting at California High School in San Ramon

"Everybody are equal over here," Hicks said.

Unlike a few other parents ABC7 News talked to Wednesday night, Hicks didn't want her daughter to stay home.

"I know my kid is safe," Hicks said.

"When I heard that the San Ramon Police Department was going to be down here, that made me feel much more comfortable about bringing Avery down, so he could take his AP test," Chris Elkin, a California High School parent, said.

RELATED: Police increase patrols at California High in San Ramon after threatening message found

Elkin said his wife is a teacher with the San Ramon school district. He said the district is delaying the AP, or advanced placement test, for some students.

California High School is also providing resources for students who may be shaken up.

"The plan is to ensure safety and make sure things go as smoothly as possible," Corporal Pistello said.

The San Ramon Police Department will remain at the school throughout Thursday.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san ramonhigh schoolshootingfbithreat
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Get help with improving our schools
Message threatens May 9 school shooting at Cal High School in San Ramon
More threatening graffiti found at San Ramon high school
Police increase patrols at San Ramon school after threat made
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News