FBI looking for persons responsible for Nationwide bomb threat hoax, Bay Area impacted

EMBED </>More Videos

The search is on to find those responsible for a case of cyber terror by sending threatening emails containing bomb threats to businesses in the Bay Area. (KGO-TV)

Cornell Barnard
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The search is on to find those responsible for a case of cyber terror by sending threatening emails containing bomb threats to businesses in the Bay Area and beyond.

The FBI is investigating a wave of fake bomb threats nationwide sent by email.

Parts of San Francisco was thrown into chaos Thursday morning after twenty businesses received similar emails.

"The types of businesses impacted by these bomb threats include financial institutions, parking garages and bio and tech firms," said SFPD Sgt. Michael Andraychak.

RELATED: Bomb threats made in San Francisco, nationwide remain under investigation

The SFPD swarmed around California St. near the Jewish Community Center where members were evacuated.

"So I had a towel on my head and ran out with my clothes on," said JCC member Bobbi.

Across the street, the San Francisco Fire Credit Union called 911 and evacuated 100 people.

"Earlier this morning, we received an email communication from an individual or entity who was notifying us they placed an explosive device on site," said Glenn Gortney with the SF Fire Credit Union.

ABC7 received the same email.

"At this time, no devices were found at any of the locations," said Sgt. Andraychak.

Former FBI agent Rick Smith says although the threats were likely hoaxes, they must be investigated.

"It looks like an overreaction but it really isn't, what's law enforcement supposed to do but react," said Smith.

The FBI says those responsible face felony charges and up to five years in prison if they're caught.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
SFPDevacuationbomb threatthreatu.s. & worldFBISan FranciscoNew YorkMassachusetts
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Bomb threats made in SF, nationwide under investigation
Top Stories
Man rescued from top of Muni train in Castro
CHP cracks down on Bay Area carpool, express lane cheats
Bay Area baker captures America's attention with panettone pastry
Michael Cohen to speak exclusively on 'GMA' today
Michelle Obama to visit with Silicon Valley group during Friday's book tour
Preliminary findings released into what caused cracks in beams in Salesforce Transit Center building
Residents raise concerns about traffic over proposed 54-story high-rise in Emeryville
Mavericks surf contest not happening Monday due to waves being too big
Show More
This is how California's 'text tax' would work
'Elite' Sheraton hotel member accused of recording guest next door
Defendant in Hillsborough Mansion Murder case has request to go to Las Vegas denied
How men can avoid being bad gift givers
Facility opens in East Bay that could prove critical in big emergencies
More News