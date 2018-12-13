FBI looking for persons responsible for Nationwide bomb threat hoax, Bay Area impacted

The search is on to find those responsible for a case of cyber terror by sending threatening emails containing bomb threats to businesses in the Bay Area and beyond.The FBI is investigating a wave of fake bomb threats nationwide sent by email.Parts of San Francisco was thrown into chaos Thursday morning after twenty businesses received similar emails."The types of businesses impacted by these bomb threats include financial institutions, parking garages and bio and tech firms," said SFPD Sgt. Michael Andraychak.The SFPD swarmed around California St. near the Jewish Community Center where members were evacuated."So I had a towel on my head and ran out with my clothes on," said JCC member Bobbi.Across the street, the San Francisco Fire Credit Union called 911 and evacuated 100 people."Earlier this morning, we received an email communication from an individual or entity who was notifying us they placed an explosive device on site," said Glenn Gortney with the SF Fire Credit Union.ABC7 received the same email."At this time, no devices were found at any of the locations," said Sgt. Andraychak.Former FBI agent Rick Smith says although the threats were likely hoaxes, they must be investigated."It looks like an overreaction but it really isn't, what's law enforcement supposed to do but react," said Smith.The FBI says those responsible face felony charges and up to five years in prison if they're caught.