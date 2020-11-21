covid-19

FDA warns about companies marketing fraudulent products that claim to treat COVID-19

The Food and Drug Administration has sent warning letters to companies selling products that falsely claim to treat COVID-19.

West Virginia-based Pro Breath MD, Dentist Select and Oracare marketed fraudulent products on their websites, according to the FDA.

Oracare Health Rinse and Oracare Operatory Pre-rinsing sets are advertised as being able to kill COVID-19. The FDA said these products are misbranded and unapproved new drugs.

Another company, Vibrant Health Care Inc. was cited for selling a product made with umbilical cord material. The FDA said the Arizona-based company misleadingly represented the product as a safe and effective treatment for COVID-19.

The companies were given 48 hours to respond to the FDA about steps to correct the violations, CNN reported. Failure to do so could result in legal action including seizure and injunction.
