A New York City firefighter was killed after flames erupted late Thursday night at a Harlem building being used as a set for a movie starring Edward Norton.The fire broke out in the basement of the building on St. Nicholas Avenue just before 11 p.m.While backing out of the building, the firefighter was separated from his unit and he was found unconsciousHe was rushed to Harlem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.FDNY Commissioner Dan Nigro identified him as 37-year-old Firefighter Michael Davidson, a 15-year veteran.Two more firefighters were seriously injured with burns, while three civilians suffered minor injuries.The building is home to the former St. Nick's Jazz Pub, which closed in 2011.It was being used to film "Motherless in Brooklyn."Norton, who also wrote the screenplay, was spotted at the scene of the fire, but filming was not taking place when the fire broke out.They were shooting on the first floor when the fire broke out in the basement.A statement was issued on behalf of the movie's producers:The movie also stars Bruce Willis, Willem Dafoe and Alec Baldwin.The cause of the fire is under investigation.