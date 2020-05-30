George Floyd

Federal officer shot, killed near Oakland George Floyd protest an 'act of domestic terrorism,' official says

By Krisann Chasarik
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A Federal Protective Service officer was shot and killed Friday night in Oakland, near the site of the protest over George Floyd's death. A second FPS officer was wounded and is in critical condition.

The officers were watching over Friday's protest. Federal officials say the two were at the Ronald Dellums Federal Building on Clay Street when a vehicle approached just before 10 p.m. Someone inside the vehicle fired shots at the contract security officers.

FPS officers are responsible for protecting federal buildings across the country. You will often see them outside courthouses and other government buildings. They are an arm of the Department of Homeland Security.

RELATED: George Floyd death: Federal officers watching over Oakland protests shot, one killed; dozens detained, storefronts damaged

The DHS calls the shooting an act of domestic terrorism by an assassin.

"When someone targets a police officer or a police station with an intention to do harm and intimidate, that is an act of domestic terrorism," DHS Acting Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli said.

A suspect hasn't been named, and it wasn't immediately known whether investigators have determined if the shooter had anything to do with the protest.

FBI investigators are now working with Oakland Police on the case.

