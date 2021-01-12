Federal officials considering sedition, conspiracy charges for Capitol rioters

WASHINGTON -- Federal prosecutors are looking at bringing "significant" cases involving possible sedition and conspiracy charges in last week's riot at the U.S. Capitol.

That's according to acting U.S. Attorney Michael Sherwin, who provided an update on criminal charges at a Justice Department news conference on Tuesday.

He said that some of the misdemeanor charges brought against the people who sieged the Capitol were intended as placeholder counts and that more serious charges including sedition are possible.

He said the Justice Department has created a specialized task force that will look at everything from travel to movement of the individuals.

"Agents and our partners are on the streets investigating leads not only here in the D.C. area but also across the country through the FBI's 56 field offices," added Steven D'Antuono, the acting director of the FBI's Washington field office. "Even if you've left D.C., agents from our local field offices will be knocking on your door if we find out that you were part of the criminal activity at the Capitol."

This is a developing news story and will be updated.

ABC Owned Television Stations contributed to this report.
Related topics:
washington d.c.us capitolgovernmentu.s. & world
