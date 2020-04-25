Coronavirus California

Coronavirus impact: Food access and feeding your family

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- One of the real challenges we're all facing during the coronavirus shelter-in-place is not having access to everything we want at the grocery store.

A lot of people are stocking up, leaving some shelves empty or there's a limit on items.

So what do you tell your kids when you can't provide the usual foods?

Megan McNamee of Feeding Littles is a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist specializing in pediatric nutrition. She has some ideas on how to handle this. Her Feeding Littles partner, Judy Delaware, is an Occupational Therapist. Judy has some tips for parents of selective eaters.

