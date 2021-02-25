Careers

Job Hunting with Jobina: FEMA hiring 80 workers to staff Oakland mass vaccination site

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- From now until mid-April the federal government is shelling out COVID-19 vaccines from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., 7 days a week, with a goal of vaccinating 6,000 people a day at their Oakland Coliseum site. The agency needs more help to make it all happen.

"FEMA wants to diversify its workforce right here in California and this is a great opportunity for those who are willing to serve and want to serve and to be a part of this movement," Angela Byrd, a FEMA media relations specialist, said.

FEMA needs to hire 80 emergency management specialists for the mass vaccination site.

"We are looking for those who are hired to support our vaccination staff," Byrd continued. "They don't have to be computer savvy or techy, but just know the basics of using a computer. They also have to have strong communication skills and interpersonal skills."

Speaking a language in addition to English and experience in customer support and emergency management are plusses as well. The emergency management specialists make anywhere from $18.36 to $19.62 per hour.

The role is a 120-day temporary position, but officials say there will be opportunities for future employment with FEMA.

Those who are hired will receive a COVID-19 vaccine. "Yes. They will be able to receive a vaccine once they are hired to work at the site. Absolutely," Byrd replied.

THURSDAY'S FEATURED JOB:
Job: Emergency Management Specialist I
Where: Oakland Coliseum Mass Vaccination Site
To review and apply, visit USAJOBS.gov. In the search box, type "FEMA Local Hire." In the location box, type "California."


