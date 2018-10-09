FEMA to announce new funds for earthquake retrofitting

FEMA is expected to announce new funds to pay for earthquake retrofitting in the Bay Area.
It's to mark the upcoming 150th anniversary of the 1868 earthquake on the Hayward fault, one of the most destructive in California history.
Experts say when the next Big One hits, many old houses in the state will be vulnerable to collapse.
To help prepare, you can get up to $3,000 to retrofit your house.
It's part of the "Earthquake Brace and Bolt" program.
For more and to find out if you're eligible go to www.EarthquakeBraceBolt.com
