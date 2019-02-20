Female suspect in standoff, hostage situation involving UPS truck in San Jose arraigned

EMBED </>More Videos

Twenty-three-year-old Joanna Macy-Rogers appeared in Court, shielded from cameras by her public defender. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
The woman whom police say shot at undercover sheriff's deputies after carjacking a UPS truck last week made her first courtroom appearance Wednesday in a San Jose Courtroom.

Twenty-three-year-old Joanna Macy-Rogers appeared in Court, shielded from cameras by her public defender.

RELATED: UPS driver taken hostage in San Jose was covering for co-worker on vacation

Macy-Rogers was arraigned on eight felony counts, four of them for the attempted murders of police officers. The others include kidnapping, hostage-taking and carjacking. She and her companion, Mark Morasky allegedly seized a UPS delivery truck last Thursday night in San Jose.

The violent ordeal started when undercover deputies approached their SUV parked at a light rail station. Police say they drove away with the deputies in pursuit. As they entered Highway 87, police say Macy-Rogers began firing a shotgun at the deputies' car.

"During this point, Ms. Macy-Rogers leaned out of the passenger side of the car and fired at sheriff's deputies, striking the car that the undercover deputies were driving at least four times," said Santa Clara County Deputy District Attorney Alaleh Kianerci.

Macy-Rogers and Morasky finally abandoned their car. Police say they then took over a UPS truck at gunpoint. The truck made it to North First Street and Trimble Road, where dozens of police cars surrounded it.

RELATED: San Jose hostage situation involving UPS truck ends, suspect shot, killed

The UPS driver was later released.

Macy-Rogers also left the truck, surrendering to police. Morasky attempted to move the vehicle but police armored cars stopped it.

Morasky, armed with the shotgun, jumped out of the truck and at that point, police say an officer shot and killed him as he ran toward the public who had gathered at the scene.

The prosecutor says Macy-Rogers was not a reluctant participant.

"The evidence very clearly shows she's a very willing participant. She's the one who discharged the firearm at four police officers."

RELATED: UPS driver hailed as hero during wild San Jose chase

Macy-Rogers family declined to comment.

Macy-Rogers is being held without bail and is expected to enter a plea at her next court appearance in March.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
standoffsanta clara countyUPSSJPDshootingofficer involved shootingdeadly shootingarresthostageSan Jose
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
EXCLUSIVE: UPS driver taken hostage in San Jose was covering for co-worker on vacation
UPS driver hailed as hero during wild San Jose chase
SJ hostage situation involving UPS truck ends, suspect shot, killed
Top Stories
Napa sheriff releases bodycam video from deadly shooting involving deputy
Oakland Teacher Strike: Resources for parents here
Jussie Smollett charged with disorderly conduct for filing false police report, prosecutors say
Teachers union, Oakland Unified fail to reach agreement to avoid strike
Coffee shop stirs controversy with bikini baristas
Victims' family speaks after 3 killed in N.J. DWI gas station crash
Oakland Teacher Strike: Here's what you need to know
17-year-old inspires others with 145-pound weight loss
Show More
Firefighters deliver baby boy to new adoptive family
Oakland Teacher Strike: By the numbers
UC Santa Cruz student arrested for allegedly creating drug-selling app
Oakland principals lobby lawmakers in Sacramento
Puma sneakers appear to be inspired by In-N-Out Burger
More News