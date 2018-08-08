Ferguson Fire: Yosemite National Park to open to residents only

For the first time since the Ferguson Fire started, firefighters say they feel optimistic about their progress.They gained containment on the wildfire and some evacuations have been lifted. However, there are several issues residents are dealing with at this time.Right now, the fire has burned 94,992 acres and is now 43-percent contained. Evacuation orders for the Yosemite West area were lifted last night at seven. The area will remain under a fire advisement should conditions change. Residents are asked to use the entry point at Highway 41 at the south entrance to Yosemite National Park in Wawona and to drive with caution.Yosemite National Park will also open to residents only Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. Residents will need to use the 140 entrance only and officials said they should expect long delays between 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. due to infrastructure work by PG&E as they restore power to the area.Due to the power outage and no water service, a boil order has been issued for Yosemite West. Residents of that area should not drink or cook with tap water until further notice.As for fire personnel, two firefighters have died trying to contain the fire, and 13 firefighters have been injured.