Dozens stranded for hours on ICON Ferris wheel New Year's Eve in Orlando, Florida

ICON Park Ferris wheel sustained power outage, authorities said

ByCNN
Monday, January 2, 2023 2:33PM
62 stranded on Florida Ferris wheel for hours New Year's Eve
A Florida Ferris wheel stuck for hours on New Year's Eve sustained a power outage, authorities said. Dozens had to be rescued at ICON Park, Orlando.

ORLANDO, Fla. -- A Ferris wheel at an entertainment complex in Orlando, Florida stopped moving and stranded dozens of people for hours on Saturday.

The wheel at ICON Park stopped because of a power outage, stranding 62 people, authorities said.

Randy Pryor and his family were at the park for his daughter's birthday and took pictures of the wheel, CNN reported.

Pryor said he saw first responders go from car to car to help people get down.

RELATED: Who regulates amusement parks? Questions raised after boy falls from ICON Park ride, dies

It's unclear what caused the outage.

No one was hurt.

In March of last year, a 14-year-old boy fell from a ride at ICON Park and died.

