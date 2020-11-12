Fiery gas leak prompts evacuations in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Fire crews are on the scene of a fiery gas main break in San Francisco Thursday afternoon.

The gas leak was first reported at 2:35 p.m. between Pierce and Steiner, when officials say a construction crew struck a service line.

The12-inch gas main caught fire, and one person suffered minor injuries.

Evacuations have been ordered on one side of Fulton St. This is right by the famous "Painted Ladies" houses.

PG&E crews are at the scene, along with San Francisco Police Department, who is implementing traffic control.

PG&E is working to stop the gas leak, which would put out the fire.



Further details were not immediately available.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
