Fiery gas leak prompts evacuations in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Fire crews are on the scene of a fiery gas main break in San Francisco Thursday afternoon.The gas leak was first reported at 2:35 p.m. between Pierce and Steiner, when officials say a construction crew struck a service line.The12-inch gas main caught fire, and one person suffered minor injuries.Evacuations have been ordered on one side of Fulton St. This is right by the famous "Painted Ladies" houses.PG&E crews are at the scene, along with San Francisco Police Department, who is implementing traffic control.PG&E is working to stop the gas leak, which would put out the fire.Further details were not immediately available.