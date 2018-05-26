Fight breaks out between passengers on American Airlines flight to Miami

MIAMI, Florida --
An American Airlines flight headed to Miami International Airport from Saint Croix turned into a boxing ring after a fight broke out between two passengers.

Bill Bolduc, a witness and passenger, recorded the fight Wednesday and told WSVN that it all stemmed from an unruly passenger asking for more alcohol.

"He was asking for more beer and more alcohol," he said.

In the video, you can hear a flight attendant deny the passenger's request.

Seconds later, another passenger got involved to help out.

Bolduc told WSVN that the instigator continued to lash out.

"Hitting the chair, swearing, yelling at other passengers, spitting at people at some point," said Bolduc.

The unruly passenger was taken into custody after the plane landed in Miami.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fightamerican airlinesu.s. & worldair traveltravelarrestpassengerFlorida
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Show More
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
More News