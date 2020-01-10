Authorities say 2 charged in deadly 2019 shooting in San Francisco's Fillmore District

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Authorities announced charges Thursday against two San Francisco men in connection with a fatal shooting in March that left one man dead and injured five others outside the Fillmore Heritage Center.According to the superseding indictment filed, the men charged are known street gang members and both are in custody.Authorities say the shootout was between rival gangs "Mac Block" and "Page Street.""This event was heinous," said San Francisco Police Department Chief William Scott.One man was killed and five other people injured including a 27-year-old man who was paralyzed from the waist down."Those want to be kings of the street don't have a throne waiting for them they have a federal prison cell waiting for them," said San Francisco FBI Special Agent in Charge John Bennett.United States Attorney David Anderson along with FBI Special Agent in Charge Bennett and San Francisco Police Department Chief Scott announced the federal superseding indictment Thursday against San Francisco residents 28-year-old Robert Manning and 26-year-old Jamare Coats.Both men are accused of using a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence resulting in death and being felons in possession of a firearm."These individuals were documented gang members and convicted felons who have a history of committing violent crimes involving the use of firearms," said Chief Scott.The federal superseding indictment is the result of a joint effort between law enforcement partners."We are all safer when federal and local law enforcement is allowed to work together," said United States Attorney Anderson.Anderson is calling for the review, assessment, and reversal of San Francisco's decision to suspend its participation in the Joint Terrorism Task Force."It's one of those decisions the consequences of which will only be known when it is too late to make a difference," he said.The decision to rejoin would require Police Commission Approval.ABC7 News reached out to Police Commission President Bob Hirsch. He submitted the following statement via email.The maximum penalty for the charges announced is death. Coats is scheduled to be arraigned Friday. Manning made his initial appearance Jan. 2 in Fresno.