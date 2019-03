SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- 7 On Your Side's Michael Finney and a team of experts will answer your tax questions on Thursday 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.For future events like this one, submit your questions ahead of the event. You can tag questions on Twitter Instagram , or Facebook with #askfinney. Then visit the ABC7 News Facebook page at 4 p.m. for the answers.