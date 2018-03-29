7 ON YOUR SIDE

7 On Your Side tax hotline with Michael Finney

EMBED </>More Videos

7 On Your Side's Michael Finney and a team of experts answered your questions about taxes on Thursday.

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
7 On Your Side's Michael Finney and a team of experts answered your questions about Taxes Thursday evening.

You can see what questions were answered on this Facebook post.


HELPFUL RESOURCES:

Click here for a look at the latest stories by Michael Finney and the 7 On Your Side team.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financetaxespersonal financefinanceproperty taxesbusinesssmall business7 On Your Sideworking familiesSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Why travel agents are still relevant
Choosing a Travel Agent
More 7 On Your Side
PERSONAL FINANCE
Putting peer-to-peer services to the test
Company gets big payment by mistake, doesn't send it back
Alipay, Pier 39 to create seamless payment experience for Chinese travelers
Two strangers united by a mistaken electronic payment using Zelle
Experts warn cryptocurrency has its drawbacks
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News