Alipay, Pier 39 to create seamless payment experience for Chinese travelers

A Chinese digital payment platform called Alipay and Pier 39 announced that they've formed a partnership to create a seamless payment experience for Chinese travelers.Forty-three businesses on Pier 39 will now take Alipay, which is what most Chinese nationals use. You have to have a Chinese bank account and have a China-based phone number.Credit cards in China are not used as much as they are here in the United States, so this is the platform that they use to make purchases.According to a Nielsen report which came out in February, more than 90 percent of Chinese tourists interviewed said they might buy more goods or services that oversees merchants offer if they accepted Alipay.