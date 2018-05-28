7 On Your Side's Consumer Expert Michael Finney answers your consumer questions.Question 1:Diane from the North Bay asked: My credit card lender has sent me a replacement card associated to my current account. It has not expired, yet. Is this common?Answer 1:Yes. Cards get sent out for several reasons. An update to the card, adding a chip or new technology, your expiration is coming up within a few months, and most likely your card has been compromised in some way. It would be a good idea for you to keep a close eye on your account for a couple of months.Question 2:Tricia asks: My cable and telephone bill were supposed to be bundled two months ago. But so far, the company has not bundled them. Can you help?Answer 2:Sure, but it will probably be easier and quicker if you take control. Call your provider, and say you had signed-up for a bundled service, and it hasn't happened. They will most likely straighten things out, ask for a refund if you spent more than you would have. If they don't straighten things out, call my hotline here and we will take care of it for you.Question 3:Caitlin asks: I've always wondered, why are the last four digits of my social security number asked by companies to verify you?Answer 3:The social security number is the gold standard for identifying who you are. By asking for the last digits your number stays private, but the business has been able to make sure you are who you say you are.