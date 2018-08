7 On Your Side's Consumer Expert Michael Finney answers your consumer questions.Question 1:Catherine asked: I was recently hired at a new job. Is it better to get my health benefits through my employer or Covered California?Answer 1:First of all, congratulations on the new job! Getting insurance through your employer almost always is a better deal. Covered California offers subsidies for low-income workers, and it is a sliding scale. So depending on how much you make, Covered California could cost you a lot more than your employer's plan. That said, it won't hurt to compare costs and coverage.Here is a link to Covered California's website , and another one that explains how anyone can get help with their health coverage.Question 2:Dennis asked: I have been trying to cancel my life insurance policy, but they keep taking money out from my checking account. What can I do?Answer 2:Many insurance companies only allow you to cancel by sending in a letter. Did you do that? I want you to check your policy, and see if that's required. If that is the case, write the letter and send it through certified mail, so you have a record that your letter was received.If they still don't cancel your life insurance policy, and you're having trouble, contact me here at the station, and I will call them for you.Question 3:Shirley asked: I'm thinking of buying a car that fits my budget. Do you recommend any websites to help start my search?Answer 3:First, go online and check the prices at Edmunds or Kelly Blue Book . Those are the long time favorites. Other websites worth checking are TrueCar and CarGurus . Check at least two websites, that way, you will get a good idea of how much cars are going for.