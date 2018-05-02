SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --7 On Your Side's Consumer Expert Michael Finney answers your consumer questions.
Question 1:
Catherine asked: I was recently hired at a new job. Is it better to get my health benefits through my employer or Covered California?
Answer 1:
First of all, congratulations on the new job! Getting insurance through your employer almost always is a better deal. Covered California offers subsidies for low-income workers, and it is a sliding scale. So depending on how much you make, Covered California could cost you a lot more than your employer's plan. That said, it won't hurt to compare costs and coverage.
Here is a link to Covered California's website, and another one that explains how anyone can get help with their health coverage.
Question 2:
Dennis asked: I have been trying to cancel my life insurance policy, but they keep taking money out from my checking account. What can I do?
Answer 2:
Many insurance companies only allow you to cancel by sending in a letter. Did you do that? I want you to check your policy, and see if that's required. If that is the case, write the letter and send it through certified mail, so you have a record that your letter was received.
If they still don't cancel your life insurance policy, and you're having trouble, contact me here at the station, and I will call them for you.
Question 3:
Shirley asked: I'm thinking of buying a car that fits my budget. Do you recommend any websites to help start my search?
Answer 3:
First, go online and check the prices at Edmunds or Kelly Blue Book. Those are the long time favorites. Other websites worth checking are TrueCar and CarGurus. Check at least two websites, that way, you will get a good idea of how much cars are going for.