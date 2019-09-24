Personal Finance

Banking expert shares budget advice for Bay Area residents

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Last week we introduced you to a San Francisco man who supports his family on $65,000 a year.

Alex Rosier told us he spends nearly 30 percent of his earnings on housing and utilities, and about 3 percent on food.

So we wanted to know, "Are Alex and his family doing it the right way?"

Darlene Goins, Senior Vice President and head of Hands on Banking with Wells Fargo joined ABC7 News in-studio to break down budgeting in the Bay Area.

Watch the video posted above to hear her advice.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financesan franciscobudgethousingfamilyhousing marketfinance
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Man raises a family in the Bay Area making $65,000 a year
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
PG&E will not issue North Bay power outages due to fire risk
Virus forces Union City to shut down computer system; online services down several days
Report: Human waste becoming expensive problem along Russian River
Could Sea-Monkeys fight global warming?
2-year-old boy and father, subjects of Amber Alert, found dead in Tuolumne Co.
Man arrested after allegedly driving wrong way across Bay Bridge
Calif. preparing to battle nutria
Show More
Down payment loans help realize homeowner dream
Antonio Brown is going back to school, taking online classes
Chanel Miller speaks out about Brock Turner sexual assault
Woman quit job to search for her beloved missing dog
EXCLUSIVE: SFPD detain man who jumped from rooftop to rooftop
More TOP STORIES News