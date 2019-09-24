Banking expert shares budget advice for Bay Area residents

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Last week we introduced you to a San Francisco man who supports his family on $65,000 a year.
Alex Rosier told us he spends nearly 30 percent of his earnings on housing and utilities, and about 3 percent on food.
So we wanted to know, "Are Alex and his family doing it the right way?"
Darlene Goins, Senior Vice President and head of Hands on Banking with Wells Fargo joined ABC7 News in-studio to break down budgeting in the Bay Area.
Watch the video posted above to hear her advice.
