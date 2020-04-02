Coronavirus California

Coronavirus: Bay Area tenant rights group calling for statewide rent strike

By Cornell Barnard
With the COVID-19 pandemic hitting Bay Area businesses hard, some tenant rights groups are calling for a statewide rent strike next month if Governor Gavin Newsom doesn't step in to help them.

"So we've had all of our events through June cancel," said Terra Thomas.

Thomas from Oakland is a wedding floral designer but all the spring weddings she was planning are gone, due to the Coronavirus shelter in place order. Now the rent is due.

RELATED: Bay Area residents affected by COVID-19 crisis concerned about making April rent

"Right now, it's a choice between food and health care versus rent," Thomas said.

Monica Perez is a teacher, living in Pittsburg with two kids to support and a mortgage to pay.

"I have a choice, pay my mortgage this month, or buy the food for my kids," said Perez.

Both Monica and Terra are members of ACCE, Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment, the advocacy group that's calling for a statewide rent strike on May 1st, if Governor Newsom doesn't help by ordering rent and mortgage payments frozen during the crisis.

RELATED: Eviction moratoriums around the Bay Area during coronavirus pandemic: Ordinances city by city

"We want the governor to cancel rent and mortgage payments until we start our lives like we did before,"
Said Perez.

Terra Thomas says a rent strike started early in her neighborhood.

"We have four units in my building striking because it's either rent or food," Thomas added.

Governor Newsom has already called for a moratorium on evictions during the pandemic, but some Bay Area leaders are urging more be done.

San Francisco Supervisor Matt Haney joined a conference call with nine other cities on Wednesday, calling for rents and mortgages to be frozen.

"We've got to make sure people don't go into debt," said Haney.

No word yet from the Governor's office.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financerental propertycoronavirus californiacoronavirus helpmoneycoronaviruspersonal financeu.s. & worldrentsconsumerconsumer concernsrenters
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Coronavirus Southern California update: LA County reports 11 new deaths, 513 new cases
Coronavirus Southern California update: LA County reports 11 new deaths, 513 new cases
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
BHPD finds 192 rolls of toilet paper in stolen vehicle
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus updates: Record 6.6 million Americans file for unemployment
EXCLUSIVE: EMT describes life on coronavirus front lines
WATCH TODAY: 'Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'
Homeless to be housed at SF's Moscone West due to COVID-19 concerns
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
6.6M applied for unemployment in US last week, shattering record
Show More
Robert Kraft uses Patriots plane to deliver N95 masks from China
Newsom confirms students won't return this school-year, race is on to bridge the digital divide
Coronavirus Southern California update: LA County reports 11 new deaths, 513 new cases
San Mateo neighbors unite with social-distancing dance party
Officials: Engineer tried to smash train into USNS Mercy
More TOP STORIES News