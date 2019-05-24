student loans

Burger King starts contest to help customers pay off student loans

Burger King launched a promotion Thursday aimed at helping its customers pay off their whopping student loans.

People going to Burger King can participate in the sweepstakes by first downloading the restaurant's app and making a purchase off of it.

They will then have the option of entering the amount of their student debt ... and that's pretty much it!

Once you enter your debt and basic information, you will officially be entered.

Burger King explained the sweepstakes in more detail in a video posted to Facebook:



The sweepstakes ends June 6, and you can only enter once per week.

Burger King is giving away 300 prizes that each pay down $500 worth of student loans for the winners.

There's even a grand prize that pays up to $100,000 for a single winner.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financeburger kingdebtstudent loanssweepstakes
STUDENT LOANS
Extreme Bake Sale Pays Off Student's College Tuition
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Bernie Sanders' proposal to eliminate student loan debt
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: College students doubt they'll pay off loans, Uber to boot low-rated riders, and more
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News