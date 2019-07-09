Personal Finance

California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors who help more Medi-Cal patients

The state of California is spending nearly $60 million to pay off the student loans of 247 doctors.

In return, those doctors have promised to take on more patients covered by Medi-Cal.

More than 13 million Californians get their health coverage through Medi-Cal, but many have trouble finding doctors willing to accept the rates paid by the program.

The money to pay off the loans will come, in part, from an increase in tobacco taxes that took effect in 2017.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financescholarshipmedicalschooldoctorsstudent loansstudentscalifornia
RELATED
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News