7 On Your Side

What challenges do women face when it comes to finance

EMBED <>More Videos

Carrie Schwab-Pomerantz from the Charles Schwab Foundation spoke to 7 On Your Side's Michael Finney to discuss the challenges women face when it came to finance.

By and Justin Mendoza
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It's Women's History Month, and we want to focus on what challenges women face financially in the workplace and in investing.

Carrie Schwab-Pomerantz from the Charles Schwab Foundation stopped by the ABC7 News studios to talk with us about women and finance.

Watch the full interview in the video above.

Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
personal financesan franciscobusinessinvesting7 on your sidefinanceconsumerworkplacewomenconsumer concerns
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
7 ON YOUR SIDE
7 On Your Side tax hotline this Thursday with Michael Finney
QUICK TIP: Shopping at Costco without a membership
Costco accused of missing 6 scheduled deliveries
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Free ride credits on Scoop, San Francisco Charity Fashion Show tickets!
TOP STORIES
Gov. Newsom plans to halt executions in California
Bay Area parents allegedly involved in college admissions scam worried about exposure by media
Arrest of suspect in SJ woman's murder prompts ICE debate
College admission coaches, counselors discuss bribery scandal
SF Board of Education to vote on proposal to defund the arts
Heading to Berkeley? That's now Ohlone territory
EXCLUSIVE: Driver who opened door that led to cyclist death in SF speaks out
Show More
LIST: Bay Area people charged in alleged college admissions scam
Marin Co. parents, schools surprised by college admissions scandal
Stanford coach pleads guilty in college admissions scam
Accuweather Forecast: Sunny and breezy tomorrow
Oakland councilwoman speaks out following shooting death of son
More TOP STORIES News