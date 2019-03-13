SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It's Women's History Month, and we want to focus on what challenges women face financially in the workplace and in investing.
Carrie Schwab-Pomerantz from the Charles Schwab Foundation stopped by the ABC7 News studios to talk with us about women and finance.
Watch the full interview in the video above.
Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.
What challenges do women face when it comes to finance
7 ON YOUR SIDE
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News