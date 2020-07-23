EDD troubleshooting: Why is it so difficult to get help with CA unemployment benefits?

With such high numbers, many people with questions about their benefits are having trouble getting through to the state Employment Development Department. Many report extraordinarily long wait times to reach someone by phone - only to talk to a new hire who can't answer the question.
Loree Levy, deputy director for public affairs at California's EDD, spoke to ABC7's Phillip Palmer to answer questions from viewers about unemployment benefits.
RELATED: WATCH LIVE TODAY: 7 On Your Side and experts answer EDD, unemployment benefit questions in town hall
Among the questions:
Can you receive unemployment if you recently graduated from school and have not been able to find work?
If someone quits their job, can they receive unemployment?
What are you doing to make sure the people answering the phones are able to answer questions?
To hear her answers, watch the video above.
RELATED EDD STORIES & VIDEOS:
- EDD's out-of-date website causes increased benefit delays and identity theft risks
- Here's why thousands are still not receiving EDD benefits, as $600 a week payments end
- EDD complaints still pouring in as $600 benefit ends this week
- EDD spokesperson talks future of extra $600 pandemic payment, wait times
- Lawmakers call for accountability for EDD's 'unacceptable' performance
- EDD mistakenly pays workers who still have jobs
- Woman gets EDD letters awarding, denying benefits in the same day
VIDEO: EDD mistakenly pays workers who still have jobs