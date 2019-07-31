7 On Your Side

Expert believes Capitol One hack is one of largest data breaches ever

A Capital One sign is shown at a location in San Francisco, Tuesday, July 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SEATTLE, Wash. (KGO) -- The Capital One commercials ask, "What's in your wallet?" Today, the question is who's in your wallet? And how did they get there?

Capital One has been hacked in one of the largest data breaches in history.

"It's big," says Ted Rossman, an industry analyst for creditcards.com. "100 million people are involved. And by my estimation it makes it the eighth largest data breach ever. The good news? It could have been a lot worse."

Capital One and the FBI caught on to this early before the stolen data could hit the black market. Personal information like Social Security numbers, names and addresses were taken, but no credit card numbers or logins were released.

The FBI has arrested Paige Thompson, a Seattle software engineer who authorities say goes by the name "erratic" on Twitter. She tweeted, "I've basically strapped myself with a bomb vest dropping capitol one's dox and admitting it."

Rossman says, "We need to assume our information is out there. So take smart precautions like freezing your credit, changing your passwords and checking your credit report regularly."

Since you are thinking about your data privacy now, Rossman says this is a good time to freeze your credit.

"You can do it online or over the phone in just a few minutes. The next time there is a major data breach -- and I am sure there will be a next time -- you can sleep a lot easier knowing you went ahead and froze your credit."

A class action lawsuit against Capital One has already been filed over this latest data breach.

