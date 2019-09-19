Saving for college with 529, custodial account

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A Sallie Mae report from 2018 says six in 10 parents are saving for their child's college education.But, how are they saving? And what financial vehicles are they using?7 On Your Side's Michael Finney spoke to Colleen O' Brien from Charles Schwab., and explored the options available for parents.Also, here are a few links to more college savings sources from Charles Schwab: