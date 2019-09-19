7 On Your Side

Saving for college with 529, custodial account

By and Justin Mendoza
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A Sallie Mae report from 2018 says six in 10 parents are saving for their child's college education.

But, how are they saving? And what financial vehicles are they using?

7 On Your Side's Michael Finney spoke to Colleen O' Brien from Charles Schwab., and explored the options available for parents.

Also, here are a few links to more college savings sources from Charles Schwab:

Schwab's guide to college savings options

529 College Savings Plans

Differences between 529 plans and custodial accounts

More TOP STORIES News