Personal Finance

Saving for a disaster fund: How much money should you have for the next wildfire, power outage, major earthquake?

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Are you ready for the next major disaster?

With the recent fires power outages, many people realized how difficult it can be to get basic supplies like gas or even coffee.

But, what about money?

Are you financially ready for the next major event like an earthquake or fire?

How much money should you be saving for a disaster fund whether it is short term or long term?

ABC7's Larry Beil spoke to Colleen O' Brien from Charles Schwab.

Take a look at more stories by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financesan franciscoearthquakepower outagefiredisastersavingspg&e public safety power shutoff7 on your sidefinanceconsumerconsumer concerns
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: PG&E gives updates on planned power outages
Kincade Fire: Some evacuations downgraded from 'mandatory' to 'warning'
Kincade Fire: How to help Californians impacted by the fire
Kincade Fire Map shows evacuation, burn zones
Kincade Fire Smoke Tracker: Current Bay Area air quality levels
Kamala Harris campaign cuts headquarters staff, moves some to Iowa
Comcast stays out even after power restored
Show More
San Mateo Co. coroner's office celebrates Halloween with spooky open house
Everything you need to know about 'The Little Mermaid Live!'
Stay in a haunted hotel room at the Brookdale Lodge
New Pixar short makes history featuring first Filipino animated characters
Police search for sex offender dad who took sons 3 weeks ago
More TOP STORIES News