7 On Your Side

How to talk about spending money with family during the holidays

By and Justin Mendoza
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It is always fun to spend money and even more fun during the holidays.

So, should you just surrender and go for it, or come up with a plan?

7 On Your Side's Michael Finney spoke to Colleen O' Brien from Charles Schwab about how to start the conversation.

RELATED: Shopping strategies for this holiday season

O'Brien offers a few tips:

-Listen, especially since everyone's experience with money varies
-When it comes to holiday presents, ask: "What do you prefer?"

-Would you rather have a bunch of small gifts or save for a family vacation?
-The family discussion will eventually lead to a plan for the family and individual

Charles Schwab offered additional advice: Does Financial Planning Help? and Financial Gift-Giving Guide

Take a look at more stories by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financesan franciscoholiday shoppingholidaypersonal financefamily7 on your sidefinanceconsumer
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
7 ON YOUR SIDE
QUICK TIP: More veterans allowed to shop on-base starting January 1
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: FDA announces new rule allowing drug imports, chests of drawers recalled for tip-over risk, and more
Criminals take advantage of holiday sales
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Amazon merchants not allowed to ship Prime via FedEx Ground, new bill would require mailed paper Social Security statements for workers, and more
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Oakland families move into affordable homes in time for holidays
SF State campus closed due to unconfirmed bomb threat
7 Democrats take debate stage day after impeachment vote
SJ girl, 11, saves family from house fire
Heiress murder trial: DA will not retry Kaveh Bayat
Trump: 'It doesn't feel like I'm being impeached'
BART recognizes woman who helped stabbing victim
Show More
Family finds owl living in Christmas tree
Massive oak tree falls on Redwood City home
Hit the brakes! ABC7 conducts real-time driving test
SF couple says Uber driver wouldn't let them out of SUV
Mexico travel advisory: State Dept. warns of 'widespread' violent crime
More TOP STORIES News