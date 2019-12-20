How to talk about spending money with family during the holidays

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It is always fun to spend money and even more fun during the holidays.
So, should you just surrender and go for it, or come up with a plan?
7 On Your Side's Michael Finney spoke to Colleen O' Brien from Charles Schwab about how to start the conversation.
O'Brien offers a few tips:
-Listen, especially since everyone's experience with money varies
-When it comes to holiday presents, ask: "What do you prefer?"
-Would you rather have a bunch of small gifts or save for a family vacation?
-The family discussion will eventually lead to a plan for the family and individual
