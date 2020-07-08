I-TEAM: Wealthy Bay Area private schools receive millions in PPP funding



Sacred Heart Cathedral Preparatory in San Francisco (private school) received at least $2 million





Mercy High School in Burlingame (private school) received at least $1 million





Saint Joseph Notre Dame High School in Alameda (private school) received at least $1 million





Jewish Community High School of the Bay in San Francisco (private school) received at least $1 million





University Preparatory Academy in San Jose (charter school) received at least $350,000





Design Tech High School in Redwood City (charter school) received at least $350,000





Sacred Heart Nativity School in San Jose (private school) received at least $150,000





SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Bay Area companies received more than 100,000 loans worth billions of dollars through the Paycheck Protection Program, but as the ABC7 I-Team discovered many already had access to millions in funding.According to our analysis there are at least 27 high schools in the Bay Area that received PPP funding - several of which are highly esteemed private schools.The Nueva School along the Peninsula is one example. The institution describes its "" is valued at $9 million, yet was able to qualify to receive at least $2 million in federal funding. The private school that has campuses in both Hillsborough and San Mateo charges $37,000 for kindergarten tuition and $53,000 for high school tuition. According to sources close to ABC7 the school is continuing virtual classes, but did not waive tuition amid the pandemic."The purpose of it was to keep people employed, keep people on payroll," said SBA District Director Julie Clowes.The incoming Head of School Lee Fertig declined our interview, but sent the following statement:According to the SBA, in order to qualify for a loan the recipient needs to certify they are eligible for the funding."They need to prove they have a financial need," said Clowes.Yet, those qualifications didn't seem to apply to the Roman Catholic Welfare Corporation of Oakland. The religious secondary school business managed to receive 22 PPP loans, despite reports indicating the organization make more than $125 million in annual revenue.The organization received at least $5.7 million in funding and retained 753 jobs. But, according to an ABC7 I-Team analysis, one of their loans worth at least $150,000 went to a trust and failed to retain any jobs.ABC7 received the following statement as to why the organization received the funding.Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced in May wealthy private schools should not accept loans through the program.Yet, several other notable private schools in the Bay Area, along with charter schools, also applied and received funding.The list includes:"As District Director, how are you going to ensure there's accountability for these organizations that clearly have access to other funding?""At the district level we're not going to be a part of the review process. That will be the banks and the SBA's headquarters... If I hear of any outright fraud we will report that to the inspector general."Meanwhile, California is suing the Trump Administration over the allocation of PPP funding going to private schools and not public schools.