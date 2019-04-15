Making $500,000 may not be much at all if you live in some Bay Area cities

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Depending on where you live in the Bay Area, and the size of your family, making half a million a year may not be that much money.
According to our media partner the Mercury News, wealth managers say the income of middle-class families in the Bay Area varies from around $65,000 to more than $1-million. That's what it takes for a couple to comfortably own a home, have medical care, and raise two children.
Richmond has the lowest threshold for upper class at around $122,000. In San Ramon, Pleasanton and Dublin, upper-class household incomes start at roughly $276,000.
In Palo Alto and Cupertino, households have to make at least $300,000. Los Altos has the highest at about $416,000 to $600,000.
And keep in mind many middle-class families are two income households.
