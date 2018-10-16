MEGA MILLIONS

San Jose liquor store trying to spread the luck as Mega Millions fever hits

The Mega Millions is now the largest jackpot ever in the game's history -- a whopping $667 million. (KGO-TV)

Carlos Saucedo
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Mega Millions fever is growing in the Bay Area. The Mega Millions is now the largest jackpot ever in the game's history -- a whopping $667 million.

No one has won the jackpot since this past July when an office pool of 11 workers at a San Jose Wells Fargo branch matched all six winning numbers to claim the $543-million prize. No word on whether the employees are still working at the branch, but liquor store owner Kewal Sachdev is still hustling. He walked away with $1 million after selling the winning ticket at Ernie's Liquors in south San Jose.

"I'm thinking of taxes first because I have to make sure I pay taxes. Other than that I'm trying to pay my student loans for my kids," said Sachdev of how he's spending the money.

The store is trying to spread the luck and make more millionaires. Crowds have been stopping by all day to try their luck.

"I'm here because millions have been made here," said Lisa Carr of San Jose. She doesn't play often but decided to come to Ernie's Liquor to buy her tickets.

"I'd want to put the money to good use. Obviously, a vacation would be kind of nice," said Carr.

Not everyone came to Ernie's for increasing their odds. The store just happens to be close to where Cruz Tapia lives.

"I got as good a chance here as I do in Santa Rosa, as I do in Kansas City, " said Tapia. "It's just the luck of the draw."

The chances of winning the Mega Millions is higher than 302-million to one. The odds of being struck by lightning in your lifetime are better: 1 in 3,000.

That isn't stopping people from playing their luck. Sachdev has some advice for the lucky winner.

"They should take care of their family and friends, share it with other people," said Sachdev.

The Mega Millions drawing is at 8:00 p.m. Tuesday night.
