Mega Millions jackpot 8th largest in history

Winning the Mega Millions jackpot could propel you into a higher tax bracket in 2019. Monday night's jackpot is estimated at $425-million. (KGO-TV)

Winning the Mega Millions jackpot could propel you into a higher tax bracket in 2019. Monday night's jackpot is estimated at $425-million.

The winning numbers are: 34-44-57-62-70 Mega Ball: 14 Megaplier: 4

ABC7 News was in San Jose as people bought tickets for the drawing. Right now the jackpot is the eighth largest in Mega Millions' history.

The lottery game has made millionaires of Bay Area residents before. Back in July, a group of bank employees won a $543-million jackpot in San Jose.
