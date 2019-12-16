Personal Finance

Mega Millions jackpot at $372M; next winning numbers drawing Tuesday

There are only three Mega Millions winning numbers drawings before Christmas, so there are a few more chances for a merry Christmas for one or more lucky ticket holders as the jackpot keeps rolling.

An estimated jackpot of $372 million will be up for grabs in the Tuesday drawing after no tickets matched all six numbers drawn Friday night. Those winning numbers were 17-21-29-39-56 with 22 as the MegaBall and a Megaplier of 3X.

According to Mega Millions, Tuesday's estimated jackpot is the 14th largest prize in the history of the game.

QUICK MEGA MILLIONS FACTS

- Current jackpot is $372 million; cash option of $251.6 million
- Jackpots start at $40 million
- Overall odds of winning the jackpot are 1:302,575,350

- Drawings are at 10 p.m. (CT) every Tuesday and Friday

