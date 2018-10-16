PERSONAL FINANCE

Mega Millions jackpot grows to $868 million

EMBED </>More Videos

Here's what you should know if you're thinking of playing the Mega Millions. (Julio Cortez/AP Photo)

The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to $868 million after nobody scored a winning ticket in Tuesday night's drawing. It's the game's largest jackpot ever.

The winning numbers were 3, 45, 49, 61, 69 and MegaBall 9

Nine tickets matche five numbers to win the game's second prize. One of them, sold in Texas, included the optional Megaplier and is worth $5 million. The other eight are $1 million tickets, two of which were sold in Pennsylvania and one each in California, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, New Jersey and New York.

The Mega Millions jackpot is not the only big jackpot up for grabs this week. The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday's drawing is up to $345 million. That means $1.012 billion combined is up for grabs.

The next Mega Millions drawing will be Friday. The new jackpot will have an estimated cash value of $495 million, according to a Mega Millions press release.

RELATED: The biggest Mega Millions, Powerball drawings ever

The only other lottery drawing to ever surpass this jackpot was a Powerball drawing of $1.586 billion in 2016.

As for this jackpot, it has grown so big because the last winning ticket was drawn on July 24. A California office pool of 11 co-workers shared $543 million, the largest prize ever won on a single ticket in the game.

The numbers for last Friday's drawing were 4, 24, 46, 61 and 70, plus the MegaBall 7.

Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner. Overall odds of winning the jackpot are 1:302,575,350.

Mega Millions tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financelotteryu.s. & worldmega millions
Related
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
PERSONAL FINANCE
Mega Millions prize grows to $868 million
Mega Millions fever hits San Jose liquor store
Mega Millions jackpot surges to $654M for Tuesday drawing
US stocks fall as banks see losses
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Mega Millions prize grows to $868 million
Despite two jobs, Oakland woman lives in her car
YouTube back up after being hit by major outage
WWII-era plane crashes into golf course fence near Livermore Airport
Cab drivers protest SFMTA's proposals outside city hall
﻿City of San Jose approves contract for safe parking pilot program
Pilot voter registration drive for high school students in San Jose
Oakland Zoo responds to fence jumper
Show More
Warriors unveil 2017-2018 NBA Championship rings ahead of home opener
Mega Millions fever hits San Jose liquor store
Warriors beat Thunder 108-100 in home opener
Study says Uber, Lyft making San Francisco traffic worse, but drivers disagree
Oakland Mayor outraged with President Trump after ICE raids
More News